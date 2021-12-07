Night Fiesta fever begins - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 16:41

A mini-festival to get people in the mood for festival season is all on, a welcome relief after a year of cancellations.

Night Fiesta starts on Friday 10 December with another four dates set for the rest of the summer. It’s open from 5.30pm until 8.30pm with seven food, craft beer and wine stalls on offer. Covid-19 My Vaccine Pass checks will take place at the entrance.

The Night Fiesta series has been running for five years in Clive Square, bringing a buzz to the pretty little pocket park in the heart of the City says Events Manager for Napier City Council Kevin Murphy.

"Locals enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, and love bringing their visiting rellies and friends in to show off Napier," says Kevin. "It’s easy going, family friendly, a chance to catch up, enjoy summer together, have some delicious food, have a dance. There’s something for everyone and all in a beautiful setting."

Music for the first Night Fiesta of the season is Greg Conrad and the band Playing Mantis.

Clive Square was created in 1854 as the equivalent of the English village green. It also hosted Napier’s first cricket and football matches. Night Fiesta sees it continue its role as a bustling social centre for the people of Napier to enjoy.