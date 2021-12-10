Carols in Cornwall Park Hastings cancelled due to Covid

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 10:05

Carols in Cornwall, Hastings District Council’s signature Christmas celebration, has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but some of the festivities will be coming to the Hastings City Centre.

The COVID-19 gathering requirements have made it too difficult to safely hold this event, which usually attracts hundreds of people.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says it’s very disappointing to not be able to stage this anticipated community event this year.

"Our council looks forward to putting on this celebration every year and a lot of thought went into the decision to cancel it - we have to keep people safe and unfortunately with a free event such as this it was too difficult to run in the current circumstances."

While the large celebration could not be held at Cornwall Park, visitors to the city centre in the last week leading up to Christmas can hear the sound of carols as they do their Christmas shopping.

Three acts have been lined up to sing in prominent locations around the CBD at various times.

There’s also Christmas lighting displays to enjoy, including the LED lights along Heretaunga St and the reindeer in Albert Square.

Outside of the inner city, keep your eyes peeled for Hastings councillor Kevin Watkins and his reindeer float out and about on the streets spreading festive cheer.