DOC 'urges responsible camping this summer'

Friday, 10 December, 2021 - 14:24

The Department of Conservation is preparing to host around 60,000 campers over the summer and is asking people visit respectfully and responsibly while it works to keep them safe. DOC maintains more than 300 campsites throughout New Zealand which offer affordable holidays in beautiful natural settings, says DOC’s Heritage and Visitors Director Steve Taylor. "DOC’s campsites are a mainstay of summer holidays for many Kiwis and we are working hard to keep these open and safe for people over the coming months.

"To protect yourself and others against COVID-19, it is even more vital to plan and prepare well for your trip - including assessing any risks for you and your group." From 15 December 2021, eligible people aged 12 years and above staying in DOC accommodation - including all huts, lodges and campsites - must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "This policy prevents closures for the majority of these facilities under Red or Orange traffic light settings which would have caused disruptions for holiday plans across the country. It offers greater protection to all those who visit and work in these places, and allows people to plan their visit with more certainty." "Other DOC facilities including tracks, carparks and most toilets remain open for everyone." DOC also has a role in regulating freedom camping on conservation land and welcomes the changes to freedom camping rules announced by the Minister for Tourism last week says Steve Taylor.

"The proposed changes will protect our environment, communities, and ensure people who choose to freedom camp in vehicles will do so in the right vehicle and in the right place."

"DOC will be checking that those camping on public conservation land over summer are following the rules. This means camping where it is permitted and having vaccine verification (or an exemption) when staying at DOC campsites."

This is a complex and ever-evolving situation as we deal with a global pandemic, and we’ll be continually reviewing health and safety risks at our sites over summer, says Steve Taylor.

"As DOC manages a huge range of facilities, many linked to remote communities throughout the country, there will also be a need to address local concerns through site-specific risk assessments in consultation with iwi and communities.

"Where the public health risks at these sites are deemed high and are not easily mitigated, we may also put restrictions in place or close facilities at Red or Orange under the traffic light system. "People should check the DOC website for the latest information before they travel."