Waimate District Library to run 2021 Summer Reading Challenge

Monday, 13 December, 2021 - 13:26

Reading enthusiasts across the district will have an added incentive to pick up reading material this summer, as the popular Summer Reading Challenge returns for another year.

Following the success of previous campaigns, this year’s theme will see participants ‘’read around the world’’, ticking off popular locations as they progress with their reading time over six weeks.

The challenge, facilitated by the Waimate District Library, officially commences on Wednesday 15 December 2021 and concludes on 26 January 2022.

Waimate District Library Senior Librarian Tony Morton says he is delighted to welcome back the Summer Reading Challenge, and is encouraging readers of all ages to take part.

"We know that over the summer break, children tend to slip out of practice and read a lot less. This challenge is a great motivator and a fun task to help keep them on track . . . and they really enjoy the concept," Morton said.

"But it’s not just for children, adults can pick up their own passport, tally up 12 hours of reading and go in the draw to win some great prizes too. It’s about celebrating the joy of reading and encouraging people to read whatever they like and when they like."

To complete the challenge, adults are expected to read for 12 hours, while children require only six. Reading material can include books, audiobooks, e-books, magazines, newspapers, PressReader, novels and Beamafilm movies (with captions).

To take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, drop in to the Waimate District Library, pick up your passport and start reading. All completed passports will go in the draw to win a prize, while children will receive a personalised certificate of completion.

Participants can complete multiple passports throughout the challenge.