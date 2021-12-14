'NZ's biggest beach festival' relocates to Mt Maunganui!

Tuesday, 14 December, 2021 - 08:29

Waterbourne Charitable Trust is bringing their premier beach festival to the Bay. The festival will be held on Mt Maunganui Beach and Soper Reserve in early 2022 and is a three day event featuring water sports, food and international musicians.

Alongside sporting and music, there will also be sandcastle competitions and most importantly beach clean ups run by volunteers. Ensuring the beach is preserved for generations to come is a core pillar at the heart of the Trust.

None of this could be possible without the fantastic support from EVES, Tip Top, Moa Breweries, Squid Group, TECT, Tauranga Council and Tourism Bay Of Plenty.

EVES, an Industry leading real estate company partnering with Waterbourne and also adding to the unique experience, with the EVES New Zealand Paddle Boarding National Championships.

EVES Real Estate has a long history of community support, firmly believing in giving back to and supporting the local community. Event organiser Laurence Carey says "to have EVES onboard with the same vision as the Waterbourne Charitable Trust is great! They understand the importance of being sustainable whilst providing everlasting experiences for the community."

The event not only helps the premier athletes competing, but provides a gateway for school students to get active, "We will have equipment available for youth to compete, meaning all students need to do is turn up and register"

EVES CEO, Heath Young, says "Partnering with the Waterbourne Charitable Trust means that we are able to provide our community with more opportunities to enjoy the beach. With free equipment available for youth to compete and great events throughout the festival, this family friendly event is something the whole EVES extended family is looking forward to"

The EVES Paddle Boarding Nationals is expected to attract more than 150 athletes from around New Zealand, alongside athletes from Australia, USA and French Polynesia.

Carey says of the Waterbourne event, held March 4 - March 6th , "with more than 150 competitors from outside the Bay of Plenty expected, alongside 10,000 attendees for the confirmed international musicians, this is going to be a huge benefit to the local economy"… "it is great to finally have international acts back in New Zealand, where our Sub Focus (UK) show will be something very special"

Nelita Byrne, Manager: Venues and Events, Tauranga City Council "We are thrilled to be hosting Waterborne Beach Festival in Tauranga this March. With the festival incorporating an array of sporting events, beach activations and live concerts, there will truly be something for everyone. It’s events like these that add to the vibrancy and economic growth of the city while showcasing all the beautiful Tauranga Moana has to offer"