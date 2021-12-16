Give a 'gift of smiles' this Christmas

Thursday, 16 December, 2021 - 10:19

With Christmas just around the corner, Kiwis on the hunt for a last-minute Christmas gift idea that will make a genuine difference don’t have to look any further!

World Vision and Karen Walker are offering a limited-edition Christmas card created by the esteemed fashion designer herself, to support World Vision’s live-saving work around the world. For as little as $10, Kiwis can purchase card online, or in store at any Karen Walker retail outlet, and choose from a wide range of life-changing gifts to go inside.

Smiles gifts range from options like fast growing seeds, providing an education for a girl, clean water, training a teacher and a goat to help nourish a family.

Smiles gifts are the perfect gift idea for those who have left their shopping until the last minute, or for friends and family who didn’t ask for anything this year. They are also available as e-cards - ideal for sending overseas!

"Our Runaway Girl has always been about stepping forward into possibilities and this is what World Vision is all about also: asking what can we do and how can we make change," says Walker.

Give a gift that counts this festive season. Head to wvnz.org.nz/smiles or visit any Karen Walker store to pick up a life-changing Smiles gift today.