Busy Bay waterway to have extra safety measures put in place - Bay of Plenty Regional Council

An increase in harbour users, both on and in the water, has prompted the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to put safety measures around one of New Zealand’s most iconic landmarks.

The council’s maritime team are trialling the installation of new yellow 5 knot buoys at the Tauranga Harbour entrance between Mauao and Matakana Island.

The purpose of these buoys is to clearly mark where any vessels travelling through the harbour channel should be slowing down to 5 knots if travelling outside the marked shipping channel and close to shore.

Deputy Harbourmaster Daniel Rapson says they saw a huge increase in boats and jetskis on the water last summer and are predicting the same if not more this year.

"As well as more boats and jetskis, there has been a rise in popularity of paddle craft such as waka ama, stand up paddle boarding and kayaks using the entrance or travelling around Mauao," Mr Rapson says.

"There’s also a strong ocean swimming community in the area and seeing groups of swimmers complete a trip around Mauao is a common sight over summer. The hope is that these buoys will improve the safety for all users of the harbour entrance.

"If there’s less speed, there’s less harm."

The placement of the buoys has been done in conjunction with the Port of Tauranga who are supportive of the move.

The buoys will be put in place on Monday 20 December, 2021