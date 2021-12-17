Outdoor reading initiative set to be 'a real page-turner'

Friday, 17 December, 2021 - 09:49

Napier is set to be the next city to adopt the world-renowned StoryWalk® initiative this summer: a unique, interactive activity that will get people out and about and entertained for free.

Napier’s libraries are introducing StoryWalk®, an innovative way for whÄnau and friends to read, get active and take in the beauty of Napier all at the same time, in a Covid-smart way.

StoryWalk® will be available from Saturday, 18 December to Saturday, 29 January 2022.

Each pathway will feature books based on New Zealand native birds.

Kate Powis, Napier Libraries Children’s Librarian, says StoryWalk® leads people on a fun and entertaining journey and she is thrilled to bring the initiative to the Napier community.

"StoryWalk® inspires reading in a creative way - building youngsters’ literacy skills without them even knowing! It also encourages time with friends and whÄnau in a free space, where everyone is welcome," Powis says.

The initiative will see pages from favourite New Zealand children’s books displayed on posts along three Napier pathways; Marine Parade, Taradale Park and Maraenui/Marewa Recreational Reserve. As people meander along, they can read the pages and be directed to the next page of the story further down the path. The full walk takes in the complete story from the front cover to the last page.

Spot prizes will be available to win, including family passes to local attractions, books and book vouchers. Participants will need to scan the QR code on the story board to enter. There will also be word finds, colouring-in and spot-the-difference activity sheets for children, available from the Napier and Taradale libraries.

StoryWalk® can be found at the following pathways:

Marine Parade: Along the Rotary Path behind Par2 Mini Golf to the Tom Parker Fountain.

Featured books: ‘Kaewa the KororÄ’ and ‘Little Hoiho/Hoiho Paku’.

Taradale Park: Walkway from Taradale Library, towards Taradale Kindy and back to library.

Featured books: ‘Pee Wee the Lonely Kiwi’ and ‘TakahÄ Trouble’.

Maraenui/Marewa Recreational Reserve: Walkway from Nash Street towards Latham Street.

Featured books: ‘BatKiwi / Ko Pekakiwi’ and ‘There’s a TÅ«Ä« in our Teapot/He TÅ«Ä« kei rÅ TÄ«pÄta’.

See the Napier Libraries website https://www.napierlibrary.co.nz/ for more information.