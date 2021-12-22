'Top Trade Me listings of 2021 revealed'

Wednesday, 22 December, 2021 - 08:01

A half-eaten loaf of Vogel’s bread, a cardboard Lamborghini, and a $5 note rescued from the waves at Sumner Beach, came out on top as Trade Me’s most popular marketplace listings of 2021.

Trade Me’s Millie Silvester said when rounding up the top ten most viewed auctions of the year was always a highlight. "We’re always blown away by the creativity and good old Kiwi ingenuity we see in our most popular listings of the year."

Miss Silvester said the most popular Trade Me listing of 2021 was a half-eaten bag of Vogel’s bread listed during August’s level 4 lockdown. The member behind the listing, Dave from Paraparaumu, originally started the auction for a laugh during a tough time. "Dave wasn’t expecting to make any dough, but Kiwis across the country rose to the challenge. Dave was kept busy during lockdown answering over 1,000 questions onsite about his half-eaten loaf."

After fetching a winning bid of $4,000, the auction raised a total of $12,000 for Ronald McDonald House and I Am Hope with Goodman Fielder and Trade Me both matching the sale price.

Miss Silvester said the Vogel’s loaf is now officially baked into Trade Me’s hall of fame as the fourth most viewed auction of all-time, with a whopping 593,762 views. "The half empty bread bag is now sitting comfortably between our third and fifth most popular listings, a scary washing machine and the chance to push the button on Christchurch’s earthquake damaged Radio Network Implosion."

Pulling up in second place was a DIY cardboard Lamborghini Aventador made by 22-year-old David from Auckland. "After David checked his bank account to confirm that an $800,000 Lamborghini was out of his budget, he started a two-and-a-half-week mission to make his own. Out of cardboard."

David’s world first ‘Cardborghini’ took him on the ride of a lifetime before he decided to pay it forward to Starship Children’s Hospital. "The auction closed with a mammoth bid of $10,420, and picked up 211,670 views onsite.

"Seven-year-old Zayne spotted the third most popular listing of the year when a flash of orange caught his eye while he was catching the last wave of the day. He reached out and grabbed the $5 note out of the water at Sumner Beach in Christchurch. Zayne couldn’t wait to put the money towards his dream - a two stroke motorbike. His dad convinced him to pop the note up on Trade Me instead, bagging Zayne $1,000 for his savings and fetching 177,935 views."

Miss Silvester said the fourth most popular listing of the year will come as no surprise to those familiar with the four walls of MIQ. "Kiwi ingenuity took centre stage for the fourth most popular listing of the year. With two weeks to spare, Lloyd began saving up his MIQ rubbish and repurposed it into an Auckland city treasure, a brilliant 2.3m tall Sky Tower." The tower sold for $605 which Lloyd donated to Blind Low Vision NZ after the auction was viewed 136,030 times.

Boosting into Trade Me’s top ten in the nick of time was a Martin Jetpack which clocked up 84,549 views before flying out the door for $158,200 in November.

After what has been a difficult year, Miss Silvester said it was fitting that many of the most popular listings were about giving back to Kiwis in need. "We know New Zealanders are a generous bunch, and five of the top ten most popular auctions of 2021 raised money for New Zealand charities, donating almost $70,000 to a number of worthy causes."

Miss Silvester said rounding out the top ten was 'The Rescued' burger by Everybody Eats, a $27,000 house plant, Tim Southee’s signed World Test Championship Shirt, a towering 2.3m Predator Statue, and NZ's First Ever Homegrown Peanut Butter which the country went nuts for.

