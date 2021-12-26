Over 4,000 unwanted gifts already listed on Trade Me

Sunday, 26 December, 2021 - 09:24

Savvy Kiwis are already turning their unwanted Christmas gifts into cash, with thousands of presents appearing on Trade Me since yesterday morning.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said by 8am, over 4,000 presents that didn’t quite spark joy had been listed on the online marketplace including a watch from a thoughtless ex, a washing line cord, and a medium-sized shirt gifted to a member who is now a "lockdown large"

Ms Topzand said demand for unwanted gifts had already taken off, too. "As the saying goes, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure and every year we see hordes of Kiwis jump onsite to browse unwanted gifts on Boxing Day.

"Last year, we saw 46,000 searches for unwanted gifts in the first 24 hours following Christmas Day."

Ms Topzand said according to a recent survey of nearly 1,500 New Zealanders, it looked like there would be plenty more unwanted gifts listed yet. "Half of Kiwis (49%) said they receive at least one present that misses the mark each year and 8 per cent admitted to selling them. As we see each and every year, we expect to see thousands of these unwanted gifts listed onsite over the coming weeks."

Kiwis reckon reselling gifts is A-OK

Ms Topzand said on the whole, Kiwis felt pretty okay about reselling gifts. "57 per cent of Kiwis told us they’d feel fine if they found out an item they had gifted someone had been onsold - this will come as welcome news for those who have already listed their unwanted gifts for sale.

"We reckon this comes down to our loved ones wanting us to get the most use out of the gifts they give us, even if that means trading it in for something that might be a better fit."

Most Kiwis hold their tongue on bad gifts

When it comes to telling gift-givers how they really feel, most New Zealanders are too polite to tell them they haven’t got it right. "When we asked Kiwis how they react when unwrapping a bad present, 70 per cent said they take a grin-and-bare-it approach."

Ms Topzand said the survey showed Kiwis had a number of ways to deal with the unfortunate gifts they receive. "Kiwis said their most common solution for unwanted gifts is to get creative and find another use for them. Other popular solutions were regifting (14%) and donating (13%)."

How to get a pretty penny for your presents

"If you’re thinking about listing an unwanted Christmas gift on Trade Me, make sure to tick the ‘unwanted gift’ box when you’re listing your item onsite.

"A fun backstory always goes down well, but if you’re trying to keep your reselling quiet, it’s a good idea to avoid making your listing identifiable in case the giver is hunting for a bargain on Trade Me too!"