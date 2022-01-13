Small steps lead to success and support Wellington City Mission

Thursday, 13 January, 2022 - 18:07

Think small and let the little things lead to success this year

It might sound like a contradiction in terms, but a Wellington Performance and Productivity Coach is running a trio of micro-classes on taking small steps and making time for the little things, in order to make new year goals stick. Anyone that signs up will be supporting the Capital’s City Mission community to do the same. "Attempting to overhaul your whole life in one sweep with an all-or-nothing mindset only sets you up for disappointment" says Josie Askin, a qualified coach, athlete, and speaker. That’s why she’s running February micro-classes on what she calls the three pillars of wellbeing: mindset, movement and nutrition. "I hear about new year resolutions falling flat so often that, last year, I started planning to make people more aware of how to set goals realistically. I have distilled my online The Power of Small Steps course down into a few super-affordable 40- minute slots - you can book just one or all the classes. I wanted to specifically offer this for local people in a face-to-face setting where they can come straight from the office or home and wind down while learning about how long-term performance and wellbeing really works." Askin also loved the idea of all of us giving others less fortunate a hand up too. Wellington City Mission was front of mind as a donation recipient because she recently worked with Emerge Aotearoa and Ministry of Social Development to deliver workshops designed to break down the barriers for people trying to enter the private rental market. "I found it incredibly rewarding to help and empower people struggling to find something as essential to wellbeing as housing. I also feel real alignment with the Mission's values, particularly around empowerment and this is why 50% of the ticket sales will go to them."

Askin reminds people that when we’re working on physical and mental wellbeing, we’re dramatically improving confidence and self-belief which are key to reaching any goal. "When there is a lack of self-belief, we can get stuck in what I call a mental ‘junk mode’ and we probably won't go for challenging opportunities because we see failure as the most likely option. It’s so important to get people thinking clearly and confidently at the beginning of the year so they can get a good head start for 2022."