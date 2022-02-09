Watch Miss Pinup New Zealand crowned online - The Very Vintage Day Out

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 15:02

While The Very Vintage Day Out (home of Miss Pinup New Zealand pageant) was cancelled following 23 Jan national change to "red", the competition for the crown goes ahead following COVID-19 Protection Framework.

The organisers of The Very Vintage Day Out are sad to see the event cancelled, it was important to keep the community spirit alive by still delivering the highly anticipated pageant in any way they could.

"With so many event cancelations over the last 18 months, we asked the finalists and staff involved if they were happy to proceed under with some restrictions in place, and for us to do a live stream," says Miss Pinup New Zealand Pageant Manager, Ruth Montgomerie. "Our team enthusiastically consented, and we got out heads together to make this happen."

The Very Vintage Day Out has been hosted annually in Auckland celebrating a by-gone era. Miss Pinup New Zealand Pageant is a major part of the event, along with car shows, live music, vintage product sellers, competitions and more.

As for the cancelation of The Very Vintage Day Out, Montgomerie says "While the stream is free and available to all, we’re asking our community to donate anything they can spare. We will take some time to recover financially, and look forward to another Very Vintage Day Out in future."

Miss Pinup New Zealand LIVE will take place on Saturday 12th February as planned, with the pageant streamed live on Facebook from Riverhead Citizens Hall, with a small team of essential event staff and small audience of the finalists’ close friends and family.

The live-stream will begin at 11:30am, showcasing daywear, beach wear, talent, and evening wear categories, followed by the prize-giving at 4pm.

For the stream link go to The Very Vintage Day Out Facebook Page ( www.facebook.com/theveryvintagedayout) and to find out more about the pageant finalists and to donate to The Very Vintage Day Out, go to www.veryvintage.co.nz