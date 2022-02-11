Introducing Waikato's 'unique tourist attraction' Durham Precinct

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 09:00

Durham Precinct, located in NgÄruawÄhia, is a unique and diverse tourist attraction in the Waikato region.

There are fourteen businesses based in Durham Precinct - offering food, local tourism experiences, retail shopping, and professional services.

The Precinct is located near the HÄkarimata Range and its popular walking tracks (which see over 300,000 visitors per year), as well as Te Awa’s ‘The Great New Zealand River Ride’ - which follows the course of the Waikato River from NgÄruawÄhia to the Lake Karapiro reservoir.

TÅ«rangawaewae Marae, a nationally significant marae which is the headquarters for Te Kiingitanga (the MÄori King Movement), is also located nearby Durham Precinct. Connecting local communities and strengthening the local visitor economy is at the forefront of the thinking behind Durham Precinct. This is particularly relevant, given the current lack of international visitors in New Zealand.

NgÄruawÄhia already has a strong reputation within the Waikato for the recreational opportunities that our surroundings provide. Durham Precinct compliments that by providing a destination for food, culture, and local talent.

The Precinct was once home to a shoe factory, blacksmiths, butchers and traders. It’s new merchants are now regrowing it into a vibrant space that infuses local histories, both MÄori and non-MÄori.

With the town located in the "Golden Triangle" - Aotearoa’s economic engine room, which encompasses Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty - Durham Precinct is a short drive along the Waikato Expressway, from both Auckland, and Hamilton.

For more information on our merchants, please visit https://www.durhamprecinct.co.nz/merchants.