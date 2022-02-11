'Heritage at heart' of the 2022 Art Deco Festival Napier

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 09:24

As revellers get ready for the biggest dress up of the year, the passion behind Hawkes Bay’s Art Deco heritage continues to shine. The Art Deco Festival Napier has grown into one of the greatest shindigs you will ever attend, but more than that it is a celebration of a vibrant community spirit that drives the event.

Art Deco Festival Napier is well supported by deco lovers who involve themselves in the Festival, but the other stars of the show are the Art Deco Trust volunteers and members. The guardians, storytellers and interpreters of our unique national treasures.

The Trust’s mission to protect, preserve, promote and celebrate the Art Deco era heritage is encouraged by a creative committed community of people who share the same passion and bring the region to life.

Festival Director Greg Howie says "The iconic Art Deco Festival Napier provides significant social and economic benefits to the community, while celebrating the Art Deco treasures which are the very essence of our beautiful city. None of this would happen without the commitment and passion of so many Art Deco Trust volunteers, sponsors, funders and members who volunteer their time, energy and creativity in achieving this amazing, immersive event."

Art Deco Trust, Board Chair, Barbara Arnott agrees, paying tribute to trust board members, staff, volunteers, sponsors and funders.

"Since forming in 1985 to advocate for the protection and preservation of our Art Deco era heritage buildings, the Art Deco Trust has flourished. The not-for-profit trust now operates a number of heritage focused activities including bringing the annual Art Deco Festival Napier to life. It wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated supporters" she says.

Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and Hawkes Bay Regional Council also contribute to embrace the beautification of buildings and celebrate their community.

Speaking of community, Jeremy Smith, Heritage Manager / GM of the Art Deco Trust feels proud of the region that embraces the region’s unique heritage.

"Everyone who buys seats to the best show in town during the Art Deco Festival, or visits the shop, takes a walking tour or a vintage car ride needs to know they themselves are also directly contributing to our heritage and our vision. We thank them for keeping the spirit of Art Deco shining on" he says.

With over 50 events still able to proceed under the red traffic light setting, deco dazzlers are encouraged to book fast and join in the fun. Whether it’s Alice in Wonderland at the Centennial Gardens, the Radio Play at the Old Church or even The Festival Garden Bar on the waterfront, Art Deco Festival 2022 will be quite the spectacle no matter how you deco!

The Napier Art Deco Festival runs from 16th - 20th February 2022.

To see the full programme of events and to purchase tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz

Art Deco Trust is committed to maintaining a safe operating environment for all 2022 Art Deco Festival Napier attendees. We take the health and welfare of the community very seriously and follow Ministry of Health advice and guidelines with respect to COVID-19 and hosting events. We encourage all our patrons to do the same. Please do not attend events if you are unwell. Please scan or sign in and have your ‘My Vaccine Pass’ available on entry to Festival events. Mask wearing is encouraged.