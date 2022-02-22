Tautai collaborates with Aotearoa-based Tongan artists

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022 - 09:24

Following the devastating aftermath of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga, Tautai Contemporary Pacific Arts Trust has rallied together with Aotearoa-based Tongan artists for the Tautai Tonga Relief Fundraiser, in efforts to provide relief and support for the people of Tonga.

Special-edition poster prints by these artists will be available for purchase for a limited time. All proceeds will go to Red Cross Tonga to support the people of Tonga in this time of need.

From Monday 28 February until Sunday 20 March, the Tautai Tonga Relief Fundraiser will be live at Tautai.org, offering prints of new and existing original work by: Tai Nimo; Tui Emma Gillies and Sulieti Fieme’a Burrows; Sione Faletau; Kalisolaite ‘Uhila; Serval Fandango; Uhila Nai; Telly Tuita; Meleseini Faleafa; The Doctor; Jalaina Hitchen; Melissa Gilbert; 'Ahota'e'iloa Toetu'u; Hulita Koloi; and Kasi Valu with Toi Whakaari Students.

Tautai Director Courtney Sina Meredith says, "The Kingdom of Tonga has been devastated by this eruption, with ongoing impacts on communication, infrastructure and even food crops. One month on there is still an urgent need for support. MÄlÅ ‘aupito to these wonderful artists for their generosity and rallying together to offer a beautiful range of exclusive prints to help raise funds for our kÄinga in Tonga."

All prints will be priced at $50 +gst ($57.50), and will be available only for the three-week period of the fundraiser, making a rare opportunity to purchase work from these artists as well as support the ongoing relief efforts in Tonga. Tautai will continue to support relief efforts as best we can going forward and we welcome further ideas from the Tongan community as we unite to provide aid, care and ‘ofa.