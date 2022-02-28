A new solution to promoting family off-screen time

Monday, 28 February, 2022 - 11:05

You’re at home, chatting with friends. Your child begs to use your phone to play some games. You know you don’t really want your child on your phone, but you give in, just wanting the quiet life! We all do it. We’re all tempted to follow the path of least resistance.

Parents throughout New Zealand will recognise this scenario. But one Kiwi Mum decided to look into it a bit more. She wondered why her children preferred screen time to playing with toys and games.

For the children of today, the tech age has created a play experience like no other. "Never before have children been able to find endless variety, constant sensory feedback and total engagement, like they now receive via their digital playground."

Screens create excitement, the same kind of excitement that children feel with a new play activity.

However this excitement never goes away, the batteries never run out and the shiny lustre doesn’t fade.

Imagine living in this world as a child - constantly feeling excited, constantly stimulated and constantly receiving a reward for behaviour, at the touch of a button. Now imagine all this while using an immature brain that is still developing and trying to make sense of it all.

Science is still studying these enhanced play effects on a child’s vulnerable brain. Results however, already show that screen time can be damaging to young brains if done for long periods and that lengthy screen time has the potential to set certain kids up with a lifetime of addictive behaviours.

Playwise was created by Heather Patton, an occupational therapist and a mother to two young boys. As an occupational therapist, Heather has always understood the value of play and the need to moderate screen time with more conventional forms of play.

Heather however, noticed with her own children that technology down-time was often met with resistance and that her boys’ innate affinity for conventional play would often wane the more they played on screens and at times presented itself as a total lack of interest in play.

Speaking to other parents, and researching the matter, Heather realised she was not alone and that the world desperately needed a way to bring back play, to reignite the passion that children have for good healthy play, which is the essential ingredient for both a child’s physical and socio-emotional development.

And so Playwise was born, creating healthy technology down-time within the home, in a way that is both captivating and enriching for young children. Heather brings to the table her knowledge of child development, activity analysis and her knowledge of play, to bring parents’ quality subscription boxes that children can engage in independently and more importantly can get excited about.

About Playwise

â Playwise recognises that parents don’t necessarily have the time to investigate healthy offline alternatives, nor do they always have the time to be able to sit down with their children to engage with them in such activities/play - the business of modern life just gets in the way.

â Playwise recognises that children can have difficulty withdrawing from screens and resist the cessation of screen time, making their engagement in off-screen play difficult to achieve.

â Playwise therefore partners with parents, by offering kid’s toy and activity subscription boxes that create opportunities for healthy technology down-time within the home.

â The team at Playwise do all the legwork for parents, finding toys and activities that kids will find captivating, as well as developmentally stimulating and which they will look forward to engaging in, even after screen time.

â They only choose toys and activities that can be done independently, on their own, without the need for a parent. All toys and activities are also tested by a community of kids to ensure the fun factor!

â Playwise offers parents the ultimate convenience in creating opportunities for healthy down-time within the home.

So how does it work?

Each and every month a new toy box arrives at your home. It’s an exciting event for any child to receive their own parcel via courier, addressed to them. But when that box is filled with toys, puzzles and activities then the excitement builds.

But here’s the science…All the toys stay in the box. The box doesn’t go in the bedroom. Access to the box is guarded by the parent. And time with the contents of the box is limited. After the allotted time, the items go back in the box and the box goes to it’s usual storage place.

By creating something special and limiting access, the box carries the same/similar appeal as your phone or tablet, but without the addictive quality/adverse effects seen with screens . Also, by ensuring that everything in the box can be played with multiple times, certain skills can be improved upon each time the child revisits the box and the more boxes a child collects, the more variety there is to keep them engaged and to get excited about.