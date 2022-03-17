Entries open for 2022 Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Awards

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 09:40

The 2022 Nestlé Golden Chef’s Hat Award is now open and looking for talented young New Zealand chefs to showcase their skills and ignite their culinary careers.

Regional and final cook-off heats are back, with prizes at every stage. 15 regional cook-offs will be held across New Zealand and Australia to select the top 12 grand finalist chefs for 2022. They will represent their regions in the ultimate culinary showdown at Fine Food Australia in Melbourne this September.

#gc2022 will also see more prizes up for grabs. In addition to the ultimate Golden Chef of the Year $10KAUD cash prize, two new $2.5KAUD culinary tuition cash prizes for Best Savoury Dish and Best Dessert Dish have been created. These prizes will recognise the individual skills of the young chefs and contribute towards completion of their culinary tuition fees.

Entry is now open until 6th May (11:59pm AEST).

Chefs aged 16-25 can enter online and will be selected to cook-off live, going up against their culinary peers in the regional heats, to select the 12 finalist contenders.

Registration takes less than 5 minutes and so long as you’re eligible you will be guaranteed a place to compete in the regional cook-offs.

Last year’s Golden Chef of the Year winner was Kimberly Tang from Australia.

In 2020, New Zealander Sam Heaven took out the coveted award when the door was first opened to entrants from New Zealand.

Full details and registration at goldenchefs.com.au

