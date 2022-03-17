Red light won’t stop community environment festival - Beautification Trust

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 11:57

"Cancelled" is already the word of the year in 2022 thanks to Covid-19. But a South Auckland non-profit is making sure the red light won’t stop them bringing environmental education to the community.

Hosted by the Beautification Trust, Eye on Nature EcoFest is a month-long, free outdoor and online festival packed with events and activities for South Auckland whanau to connect with the environment and learn about sustainable living.

The festival has been organised at a whirlwind pace to replace the annual Eye on Nature Whanau Day, a gala-style event usually attracting thousands of visitors, which was cancelled for 2022 due to Covid safety concerns.

Running from 2 April to 1 May 2022, Eye on Nature EcoFest will feature small, Covid-friendly, hands-on workshops, educational displays and a fun-filled activity trail at the Auckland Botanic Gardens, as well as online workshops and activities that whanau can enjoy from home.

"We want families to engage with nature, to learn how to be more sustainable and to get inspired to take the small steps that make a big difference for our future," says Beautification Trust CEO, Daniel Barthow. "We’re passionate to provide those free opportunities for our communities however we can."

Eye on Nature EcoFest will adhere to the government’s red-light settings, with capacity restrictions, vaccine requirements, face masks and social distancing for in-person activities.

Eye on Nature EcoFest is running in collaboration with EcoMatters’ EcoFest West and Kaipatiki Project’s EcoFest North.

"The opportunity to partner with like-minded organisations across TÄmaki Makaurau has been a massive silver lining," says Barthow.

Eye on Nature EcoFest is made possible by a huge range of community organisations, groups, businesses and individuals sharing their skills, knowledge and passion for the environment. It’s supported by Auckland Council, Auckland Botanic Gardens, and the six southern local boards.

Eye on Nature EcoFest

2 April - 1 May 2022

For details and the full programme, visit eyeonnature.nz