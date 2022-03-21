Public access for outdoor pursuits given a massive boost - ACAT

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 05:00

Public access for the outdoor pursuits Kiwis love is being given a massive boost with the father of outdoor pursuits in New Zealand, Sir Graeme Dingle, joining the Aotearoa Climbing Access Trust (ACAT) as patron of the organisation.

Sir Graeme (KNZM, MBE) is one of New Zealand’s greatest climbers, whose prolific exploring has led to the development of many climbing areas around the country. He is a great proponent of outdoor adventure as a means of self-development, and of creating deep connections to the land and environment.

"I am proud to add my name to those dedicated to protecting access to climbing areas that are such an important part of New Zealand’s culture and heritage," Sir Graeme said.

Adding his considerable mana to ACAT could not be more timely. ACAT is a new charitable trust that was set up last year to promote public access to climbing areas, which are located on both public and private land.

Access to many outdoor climbing areas remains under threat for a variety of complex reasons. ACAT is a community-led response to the closure of several popular areas at a time when the sport is enjoying unprecedented growth, following its inclusion in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Modern climbing gyms have also spurred a wave of popularity, which has seen more and more people getting out and enjoying outdoor climbing in our beautiful natural areas.

Rock climbing receives little recognition or support from the Government, and landowners are often unduly concerned about potential liability if they allow visitors onto their land. ACAT is trying to bridge these gaps in a way that will see enduring solutions, which are hoped to be applicable across all outdoor recreational activities around the country.

ACAT’s aim is to ensure that the next generation of aspiring climbers will be able to access the same opportunities for outdoor adventure and connection with nature that Sir Graeme’s generation had.

Sir Graeme’s life-long dedication to youth development and outdoor pursuits has been recognised with numerous awards and accolades. He founded Hillary Outdoors (previously the Outdoor Pursuits Centre) in 1973, with Sir Edmund Hillary as patron. Hillary Outdoors is a leading provider of outdoor adventure experiences for youth, and aims to sow the seeds of change and growth in everyone it works with.

Sir Graeme, with his wife Jo-anne Wilkinson, went on to create the Graeme Dingle Foundation, a leading child and youth development charity that empowers thousands of young people every year to overcome life's obstacles.

Becoming ACAT’s patron continues Sir Graeme’s commitment to investing in the community, as well as the future of outdoor recreation in Aotearoa. With his help, ACAT is seeking to build respectful relationships with landowners, iwi, and public bodies, while encouraging safe and responsible climbing and care for the outdoor places we love.

ACAT has backing from the New Zealand Alpine Club (NZAC), a national organisation that was established more than 130 years ago to support all forms of climbing. The two organisations recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that defines their partnership and approach to public access issues.

After months of fundraising from the climbing community, ACAT has also hired a General Manager to lead the organisation. Edwin Sheppard is an experienced climber who has a legal background in resource management, health and safety and dispute resolution. He has been a key part of ACAT’s development since its inception and has already contributed to several access wins in the Auckland and Waikato regions.

Sheppard says of the challenge ahead:

"In the past, climbing has been a fringe activity and often under-the-radar. With recent growth in the sport, that isn’t possible anymore, so we need to be proactive about forging positive relationships with iwi, farmers, local communities and public bodies.

It’s a big ask, but we think climbers have a brilliant, vibrant community that has a lot to offer. By becoming more organised and putting in sustained effort, ACAT can give back to the places and communities that host our adventures and ensure a warm welcome for climbers throughout Aotearoa."