There's not plenty more fish in the sea - Vegan Society

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 00:05

Tomorrow is World End Fishing Day, 26th March, to mark the fact that trillions of fish are killed every year, many not even eaten, just waste products of another fishery. Fisheries globally are overfished, with many on the brink of extinction. The long finned eel is one such species in Aotearoa. Yet the government allows 100 tonnes of these eels to be caught commercially and exported, and untold numbers are caught by individuals. Clearly this is unsustainable and cannot be allowed to continue.

It is no longer acceptable to treat the planet like a dustbin, it is not possible to sustain growing human populations by living without regard to the future. Fish and the oceans are a huge part of the future of humankind. Humanity must be caretakers not rapers of the planet, if it is to survive.

"Fish are not given the same kind of consideration that humans give to land animals, especially mammals, and as such are forgotten victims of our inhumanity, We poison their home, we kill them indescriminately and with the worst kind of wasteful practices." said Claire Insley, media spokesperson for the Society, "We need a moratorium on commercial fishing and the establishment of more marine reserves in our offshore waters to protect the remaining species and allow declining species to recover."

There are a number of government reports about the problems for the eels, yet their fishing is still allowed. Another famous "tradition" in New Zealand is whitebaiting. Again, there are many reports about how some of the whitebait species are endangered, yet the annual whitebaiting season continues unabashed. Sure, it is a month shorter on the West Coast, but there are no controls over how much whitebaiting goes on, or how much is taken.

The truly awful part of all this, is that it is entirely unneccessary. Humans don't need to eat fish. They don't need huge massive trawlers that scrape the seabed, removing all life that was there and taking everything in massive nets. Nothing stands a chance of surviving and so much bycatch is caught, estimates suggest 40% of sea creatures caught are "unwanted bycatch". This is a hugely wasteful practice and one that cannot continue.

Even with line fishing there is bycatch, approximately 20% of species caught are unwanted. All bycatch is killed, this includes many undersized fish, which prevents future generations of fish. Humanity is being read the riot act by nature and is currently giving her the big middle finger! This cannot end well, for without the precious resources that the Earth provides, humanity will fail.

New Zealand must seek to preserve the species currently at risk, once extinct, there is no coming back. Maui dolphins are often bycatch in many fisheries around Aotearoa, this already critically endangered species cannot continue to survive under these conditions. The Hauraki Gulf should be declared a Sanctuary and a moratorium on all fishing in the area should be enacted immediately.

Species currently either threatened with or at risk of extinction Aotearoa are:

Freshwater

Of the species assessed, 76 percent of indigenous fish (39 of 51 species) and 26 percent of indigenous invertebrates (177 of 670 species) were classified as either threatened with or at risk of extinction in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

These include taonga such as:

- Four of the five whitebait species (shortjaw kÅkopu, giant kÅkopu, kÅaro, and Ä«nanga)

- longfin eel (tuna)

- lamprey (kanakana/piharau)

- Stokell’s smelt

- South Island freshwater crayfish (kÄkÄwai/wai kÅura)

- two of the three freshwater mussel species (kÄkahi/kaaeo/torewai)

Marine

- 22 percent of indigenous marine mammals (10 of 45 species)

- 9 percent of sharks, rays, and chimaeras (10 of 107 species)

Also noted that there is not enough information to assess the conservation status (classified as data deficient) of 39 percent of sharks, rays, and chimaeras (42 species), and 67 percent of marine mammals (30 species).

Also classified as data deficient were 60 species of marine invertebrates (15 percent of the identified species), but most of the existing species have not yet been described.