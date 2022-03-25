Toi Onehunga pop-up gallery season extended until 1 May

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 10:13

The Toi Onehunga pop-up gallery season has been extended until 1 May, giving art lovers a greater chance to view works from Onehunga’s wealth of creative talent.

Toi Onehunga, which is being run by the Onehunga Business Association (OBA), showcases some of the many amazing artists who call Onehunga and its surrounding area home.

More than 40 artworks from 14 local artists are on display, ranging from paintings and photography through to ceramics and sculpture. A number of pieces are also available to purchase.

Toi Onehunga was originally set to run from 2-27 March 2022, but after a great reception and support from Maungakiekie-TÄmaki Local Board, the pop-up gallery will run until 1 May 2022.

A selection of new artwork has been added to Toi Onehunga, while a number of the original pieces - which explore the rich heritage of the local area from maunga to sea, and subjects further afield - will remain on display.

These include a series of portraits by Auckland artist and Toi Onehunga curator Isaac Trebilco featuring ahi kÄ and members of the #ProtectIhumÄtao campaign.

Isaac’s work also features as part of WWF-New Zealand’s ‘Whale Tale’ 2022 immersive public art trail, with his work entitled ‘Our Hands’ located near the gallery on Onehunga Mall.

‘Our Hands’ features handprints from a diverse range of people representing the community. This design is a snapshot of present-day Onehunga, while showing a strong connection to its history and the diversity of its people.

Visitors to Toi Onehunga can now get hands-on with a new Whale Tale interactive work, by writing their name or message onto colourful stickers and placing them onto the Toi Onehunga Whale Tail located in the gallery.

Amanda Wellgreen, Onehunga Town Manager, says: "The response to Toi Onehunga has been very positive. This space is exactly what our town centre needs, and the OBA is thrilled to be able to extend the season with the support of Maungakiekie-TÄmaki Local Board."

"With new artworks added to the collection and an interactive element - which will create another unique piece of local art - there are plenty of reasons for new visitors and those who’ve already enjoyed Toi Onehunga to visit the gallery and enjoy all that Onehunga has to offer."

Maria Meredith, Maungakiekie-TÄmaki Local Board chairperson, explains: "This is another wonderful initiative by the active Onehunga Business Association, and I am sure it will continue to draw visitors to the area, as well as that all important element of reiterating a sense of belonging and connection with the area. The board was very pleased to be able to support the continuation of this project."

Toi Onehunga is situated at 204 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga, Auckland. Entry to the gallery is free, and open to the public until 1 May 2022. Opening hours are Wednesdays/Thursdays (12pm-4pm); Fridays (12pm-6pm); and weekends (10am-4pm).

The gallery will be closed over on Good Friday (15 April) and Easter Sunday (17 April). To find out more visit www.onehunga.nz/toi.

Toi Onehunga is funded by the NZ Government, through the Local Activation Programme delivered by Auckland Unlimited www.aucklandnz.com/reactivate, and supported by Maungakiekie-TÄmaki Local Board.