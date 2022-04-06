Pukaha goes live with new Online Experience for virtual visitors

Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 - 11:30

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre is thrilled to announce a new Online Experience is now available. Pūkaha is currently one of only seven Online Experiences based in Aotearoa New Zealand on Airbnb and the only one in the Tararua/Wairarapa regions.

Domestic and international guests can now join a knowledgeable Ranger on a 1-hour online exploration of the ngahere (forest) at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre via Airbnb. Guests can sit in their own home, office or classroom and explore Pūkaha. The experience consists of professionally captured video footage of the wildlife; hosted by a live guide, via Zoom. Guests can interact with their host, ask questions, and engage with each other.

Guests will learn about the conservation work undertaken at Pūkaha; and the untold stories behind the native New Zealand manu (birds) and wildlife. What can guests expect on a virtual tour of Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre?

Hear traditional local Māori stories from Rangitāne

Watch a kiwi chick hatch

See kiwi in the nocturnal house

Observe tuna (long finned eels) in their natural habitat

Laugh with the cheeky kākā whilst the Rangers monitor them

Meet the charming North Island Kōkako, Kahurangi.

The idea for an Online Experience came about during the Covid-19 Pandemic. With borders to New Zealand closed to international tourists, Pūkaha went looking for a way to retain revenue. Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre Marketing Manager and Online Experience Host Sarah Watkins says "This is such an exciting opportunity for us to share all the best bits of Pūkaha with people who aren't able to visit. Be it people who live overseas or further afield in Aotearoa New Zealand; or people from all walks of life who might not be able to visit physically. It's a great taster session that will hopefully spark an in-person visit to Pūkaha and New Zealand one day. It's great for the Tararua/Wairarapa regions.".

Moira Paewai was one of our first Online Experience guests and says "What a wonderful experience, just like being there in person, thanks so much for your hosting and knowledge Sarah".

Pūkaha will target the North American market with the initial offering of the experience. The online format being ideal for families, couples, and corporates (as a team building activity).

Guests have a selection of dates and times to choose from, and private group bookings are also available.