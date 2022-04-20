Interim decision on freedom camping bylaw - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 10:15

An interim decision on the Draft Responsible Camping Bylaw 2022 has been released.

A Hearings Panel, comprising Independent Commissioner Martin Williams (Chair), Mayor John Leggett and Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, came together on Monday 28 March to consider the 91 submissions received during the consultation process and listen to 20 submitters who made appearances before the panel.

In making their interim decision the Hearings Panel has said in relation to six potential freedom camping areas identified by submitters that they are not satisfied, based on the information before them that restrictions on freedom camping at these locations are necessary to protect the Section 11(2) matters of the Freedom Camping Act 2011. Therefore, the Hearings Panel has proposed further assessment of, and consultation regarding, these areas as potential additional restricted camping areas.

The Hearings Panel has also directed that assessment of roadside areas within five valleys identified in the Statement of Proposal be undertaken to determine whether freedom camping should be provided for (or conversely restrained) in these areas.

As directed by the Hearings Panel an independent consultant has been engaged to progress the assessments and consultation. An opportunity for submissions will follow once this work is complete. The Hearings Panel will then determine if a hearing on those submissions is necessary before making a final decision on the 2022 Bylaw.

For more information on the Draft Responsible Camping Bylaw 2022 and for a copy of the interim decision visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/responsible-camping-control-bylaw-2020/draft-responsible-camping-bylaw-2022