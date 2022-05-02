Unwrap the latest CADBURY ROSES box designed by Boh Runga 'just in time' for Mother's Day

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 09:39

Kiwi jewellery designer Boh Runga has redesigned the iconic CADBURY ROSES packaging just in time for Mother’s Day.

The limited-edition box has been designed to celebrate mums across New Zealand and is illustrated with a selection of Boh Runga Jewellery charms that each have a story to tell.

"As you grow older, you come to appreciate your mum even more. So teaming up with CADBURY ROSES to reimagine their well-loved giftbox in honour of all the amazing mothers out there was a real pleasure. My design celebrates life and love, and features some of my most cherished creations," says Boh Runga.

Boh's design recognises all that our mums do for us with the Miromiro Feather, a magic token of devotion to bring a loved one home and the Fan Tail, a symbol of heart and bravery. The Starburst charm in limited-edition blushing pink also harks back to Boh's time fronting the band Stellar-. The star is reminiscent of the Stellar asterisk but also takes inspiration from stars in our southern skies. The Droplet Duette charm has the fine curves of the Droplet snuggling up to a soothing blue topaz much like a mother hugging her child.

"We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with Boh Runga. She is an accomplished Kiwi artist, singer, businesswomen who embodies warmth, creativity and strength and we couldn’t think of a better person to design the CADBURY ROSES packaging as a special gift for all the Kiwi mums. Her integration of charms within the design and the unique Cadbury Rose makes it extra special and we hope mums out there are going to love it as much as we do," says Will Papesch of Cadbury New Zealand.

"Our mums are always right by our side, whether it’s running us to sports practice when we’re younger, helping us with our own kids as we get older, or just being there when we need a hug. They make it look so easy, but we know there’s a lot of hard work and love that goes into it. So, we wanted to come up with a way to celebrate how incredible they truly are," adds Will.

CADBURY ROSES will be running promotions in the lead up to Mother’s Day, giving consumers the opportunity to win Boh Runga Jewellery.

The CADBURY ROSES Mother’s Day limited-edition box is now available alongside the classic CADBURY ROSES range in supermarkets, dairies and convenience stores.

CADBURY ROSES LIMITED EDITION BOX 450g Box RRP $16.99.