Helping others 'top priority' for Auckland Air Force medic

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 11:02

A desire to help was the main driver for Victoria Lu to join the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

She has just graduated the 14-week recruit training at RNZAF Base Woodbourne and will now head to Burnham Military Camp, near Christchurch, to complete two-and-a-half years of medic training.

Aircraftman Lu, 23, from Ellerslie in Auckland, said she was always interested in joining the military, but went to university straight out of high school.

"I went to university and to study Biomedical Science as it aligned with the subjects I was interested in. After finishing my degree I realised that academic research wasn’t for me and I worked in a commercial testing laboratory."

The Covid-19 outbreak meant that work was stagnant, and she decided she needed a new challenge.

"I wanted more adventure and was missing the clinical interactions with people. I also really enjoyed the medical side of things.

"Joining the Air Force really appealed to me and I decided to apply for the next intake of medics," she said.

Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief is top of the list for Aircraftman Lu once she completes her training.

"I hope to get the opportunity to travel and work with a variety of people. I expect my career to be very dynamic so it no doubt bring lots of adventure and learning opportunities.

"I am looking forward to the next step in my training where I will train alongside other medics from Army and Navy."

She has enjoyed her time on recruit course and said meeting so many new people and making strong friendships has been the best part.

"I’m grateful for the support from the instructors and peers because I am starting to focus on my own strengths and what I can contribute to the team."

She encouraged those who were thinking of a career with the Air Force to take the next step and look into it.

"Look at the careers website, or chat to a recruiter because there are so many trades the Air Force offers and there is something for everyone."

New Zealand Defence Force medics train in a tri-service environment at Defence Health School based at Burnham Military Camp. The training takes two-and-half-years and is a mixture of theory and practical training.

They also experience on-the-job training at Health Centres across Defence Force camps, ships and bases around New Zealand.

On graduating, medics are deployable and able to provide primary healthcare and/or emergency treatment while deployed.

To learn more about a career in the Air Force visit www.defencecareers.mil.nz.