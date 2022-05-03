Family fun day to celebrate completion of Kulim Park upgrade

Tuesday, 3 May, 2022 - 12:25

Balloons, face painting and sporting demonstrations on and off the water will all be on offer at Kulim Park in ÅtÅ«moetai from 1pm-4pm on Saturday 7 May to help celebrate the completion of the park upgrade.

It will also be an opportunity for those who haven’t checked out the new playground, basketball court and shared pathways to come along and give it a go.

The family fun day will be hosted by Tauranga City Council, which has been working with mana whenua and the ÅtÅ«moetai community over the past 10 years to come up with a design that caters for all ages and abilities.

"The final park design approved by Council is referred to as the ‘residents’ design’. Some people in the community have literally put in 100 hours of their own time - unpaid - to contribute to the finished park that we’ve got now - that’s something you’ve really got to take your hat off to," says Doug Spittle, Planning and Design Manager, Spaces and Places at Tauranga City Council.

Cultural design features are woven into the park, including the patterns on the playground surface and 3x3 basketball court. New signage will also be installed telling the cultural stories of the area.

ÅtÅ«moetai is of high significance to mana whenua as a traditional fishing location and favoured landing place for waka. The flat land in the area was used extensively for gardens. ÅtÅ«moetai land was confiscated after the battles of Gate PÄ and Te Ranga in 1878 and sold to private ownership.

Kulim Park was first established in 1950 when Bureta Farm was subdivided for residential housing. The owners of the farm, Walter Rushton and brothers George and John Sickling, gifted about one hectare at the north-west corner of the farm "for children’s recreation."

The park was formally blessed by a representative from NgÄi TamarÄwaho in December 2021 to mark the opening of the playground.

As well as a new playground and basketball court, the upgrade includes accessible picnic tables and bike stands, safety improvements to the car park, new planting, and new shared pathways for pedestrians and cyclists. Some of the features from the existing park have remained, including the original green slide, the petanque court and the active aging gym.

The park upgrade is part of Council’s plan to create a more accessible and connected city with a network of shared pathways for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as providing a special place for whÄnau to come and enjoy.

"This will be a valuable connection which will allow for better movement around this part of the city. It also provides an opportunity for locals, Tauranga residents and visitors to our city to picnic, paddle and play while taking in the stunning views across the harbour to Rangiwaea, Matakana Island and Mauao," says Doug.

As well as balloons, face painting and sporting demonstrations there will be ice cream and coffee carts and a sausage sizzle available on the day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable coffee cups to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

"With our fantastic new shared pathways also completed, we’d love for people to walk or cycle to the event if they can rather than bringing their cars, which will also help to reduce congestion in the carpark and surrounding streets," says Doug.

For more detailed information on the upgrade, including the design, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/kulimpark

What: Family fun day, Kulim Park, ÅtÅ«moetai hosted by Tauranga City Council

When: 1pm-4pm, Saturday 7 May (rain day Saturday 14 May)