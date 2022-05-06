ILT Kidzone tickets on sale today - Great South

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 13:10

Flurries of excitement are in store for Southland families as tickets for the 17th ILT Kidzone Festival, 13 to 18 July 2022, are now on sale.

Themed ‘Winter Wonderland’ and returning to Southland Girls’ High School, this year’s festival will include more than 160 activities for children and their caregivers to enjoy together, including a snow machine and a chance to make candy floss and mittens.

Preparations for the event, proudly presented by Great South, are well underway.

Festival Operations Manager Danielle Oborn said families can expect a magical experience and recommended that with the exciting new activities in the mix they buy tickets well in advance of the holidays.

"Last year four out of six days were sold out so there were some disappointed people couldn’t attend on their preferred festival day which we really hope to avoid this year"

"More and more families are travelling to the region from other parts of New Zealand to attend the festival and some families returned for a second day last year, meaning tickets were even more likely to sell out," she said.

Tickets to ILT Kidzone are $19 per person per day plus a $1 booking fee per ticket, with under two-year-olds free, and can be purchased from www.iltkidzone.co.nz.

"We’re using an external ticket provider for tickets this year, so there’ll be no need to queue to collect pre-purchased tickets on the day," Mrs Oborn said.

All activities are included in the ticket price.

"For a full day of entertainment, with all activities included, it’s excellent value," Mrs Oborn said.

"The merry-go-round will be back for the young ones this year too."

The 2022 New Zealand Gymnastic Championships are also taking place at the same time at ILT Stadium Southland during the school holidays.

"We can’t wait to welcome families and friends back to ILT Kidzone and hope businesses around the region will leverage off these events to entice families to make Invercargill part of their holiday itinerary".

Families can keep in touch with the latest ILT Kidzone announcements, ticket giveaways and new activity highlights on the ILT Kidzone Facebook page.

ILT Kidzone is proudly presented by Great South, with generous support from community funders including the ILT, ILT Foundation, Community Trust South, Invercargill City Council, The Department of Internal Affairs: Community Operations and the Aotearoa Gaming Trust.