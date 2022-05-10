Gone to the dogs - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 10 May, 2022 - 10:41

Napier’s Next Dog Model has been thrown open for voting. Basil, Stan, Molly, Ralph, Murphy and Caz are heading the pack for the title of top dog with the competition being run through social media.

The winner will become the poster dog for the 2022/23 Dog Registration campaign, and will win a photographic pet portrait and a dog treat pack.

Napier City Council is also preparing a draft Dog Control Policy and Bylaw, which will go out for consultation on 25 May.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says dogs are a loved member of many families and that’s been shown by the enthusiastic response to the call for a dog model.

"Dogs are a big part of our community but it’s important we manage where they go, and where it’s not appropriate for them to be," says Mayor Wise. "We want to make sure dogs can live a good life in Napier, while also ensuring our city is safe for everyone, including our precious wildlife."

The Dog Control Policy and Bylaw includes proposed changes to on-lead and off-lead spaces as well as additions to dog-prohibited and dog-exercise areas.

Securing a dog model to represent Napier’s dog community is a fun way to raise the public’s awareness of dog registrations, which take place annually in July. It also highlights how much love people have for their pooches. Hundreds of Napierites nominated their hairy best friends for the role.

"My money is on Basil for the win, he’s a rescue dog who’s a bit of a scruff but has a twinkle in his eye," says Mayor Wise.

Full details of the changes proposed to the Dog Control Policy and Bylaw will be available by 25 May and submissions close 5pm Friday 24 June. Voting for Napier’s Next Dog Model closes at the end of this week.