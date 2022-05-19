The Fashion Fusion Show celebrates diversity and glamour in Hamilton

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 15:38

The Fashion Fusion Show is just around the corner and promises to showcase a stunning display of diversity, cultural pride and high couture.

Kharl WiRepa, the first Maori designer to feature in Vogue, brings some of his stunning collection to the event. We've also got Talents of the Pacific Academy's (TOPA) best performers who have volunteered to participate and contribute garments. More than 120 people from 40 cultures will be represented in the two main categories of the night: the traditional garments parade, full of colour and textures, and the glamorous and exotic party/wedding display.

Shama Ethnic Women's Trust (Shama) is an organisation run by ethnic people for ethnic women, their families and communities. Aligning with their kaupapa, you can expect an empowering show with models of all sizes, shapes, colours, and ages ranging from 5 and 82 years old. "There are amazing garments that tell a portion of the story of how ethnic communities in Aotearoa live and celebrate. But it is also an amazing demonstration of real interculturalism, with diverse communities working together with a true spirit of celebration. We did this event a few years ago, and it felt like a magical night, so it's time to bring that magic back. All our communities have worked so hard, having TOPA's continued support and having Kharl come on board this year will show the world the best of Aotearoa", says Silvana Erenchun Perez, Shama's strategic manager.

The Fashion Fusion Show is at The Meteor Theatre, on Saturday 21st of May at 6 pm.