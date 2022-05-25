Coca-Cola launches new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 08:05

Coca-Cola New Zealand is this month unveiling Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, a new no sugar formulation as part of the company’s move to create a zero-sugar drink as close as possible to the taste of Coca-Cola Classic. The new recipe will replace Coca-Cola Zero and Coca-Cola No Sugar, simplifying the existing range.

The new recipe has begun hitting New Zealand shelves this month and is supported by a new look packaging design across the entire Coca-Cola range.

The global reformulation of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the result of years of innovation and aims to create a taste as close as possible to Coca-Cola Classic. The launch of the new recipe will be supported by a unique and disruptive marketing campaign, asking Kiwis is this the "best Coke ever?".

Coca-Cola New Zealand continues to invest in the no sugar category and in 2019 made a commitment to reduce sugar throughout its portfolio by 20 per cent by 2025.

Tracey Evans, Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola New Zealand said: "We know there continues to be a growing appetite for no sugar options, with one in two Coca-Cola’s purchased in New Zealand containing zero sugar. Kiwis are one of the biggest no sugar consumers globally and we’re committed to reducing sugar throughout our portfolio to provide delicious options for our customers.

"We’re constantly evolving with the changing nature of New Zealander’s tastes and preferences, and we believe this new recipe will be popular with our current drinkers, as well as Coca-Cola Classic fans who are looking for a zero-sugar alternative. We’re excited to hear what Kiwis think of this exciting new addition to our portfolio, answering the question, "best Coke ever?"," said Evans.

The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar also features an updated packaging design that is being rolled out consistently across all global markets in an evolution of the company’s ‘One Brand’ strategy launched in 2016. Using Coca-Cola's Spencerian script in black, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar leverages the iconic trademark in a different way to indicate the Zero Sugar variety, making the products easily distinguishable to consumers.

The new packaging look will be carried across all packs in the Coca-Cola range in New Zealand including Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coca-Cola.

The new recipe, design and campaign for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has already launched in Europe, Latin America, Asia, North America and Australia. The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is available in a variety of sizes, across all retailers in New Zealand starting from June 2022.