An immersive dining experience coming to Auckland in July

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 11:34

This July a unique restaurant, the Digital Dining Room, will pop up in Ponsonby as part of Elemental AKL 2022.

Guests will enjoy a destination degustation and be transported around the globe through a series of projections, imagery, sound, lighting and carefully curated dishes.

The experience includes a five-course degustation and international beverages that complement the menu.

The event will be held on Ponsonby Road over three nights - Thursday 21 July, Friday 22 July and Saturday 23 July.

Tickets for this unique immersive multi-sensory dining experience are strictly limited and can be purchased at www.fortisevents.co.nz/ddr

Don’t miss this opportunity to see the humble dining table turned into something special thanks to the power of creative projection mapping and visual magic.

Table mapping and projection is a popular concept overseas, and this will be the first time local diners can experience this immersive technology over dinner at a ticketed event in New Zealand.

Book now for your chance to travel the world without leaving Auckland.

Digital Dining Room is powered by Spark NZ.

Fortis Events, in association with TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, is proud to be part of Elemental AKL 2022.