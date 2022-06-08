Festival Brews showcased at GABS

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 - 10:49

Get your tasting paddles ready as this year’s GABS Festival beer list is absolutely tantalising. New Zealand and Australia’s brewers have once again pushed every boundary of what is possible with beer! Craft beer lovers are in for a treat with this year’s creative and delicious one-off brews.

The highest ABV beer this year is Dark Ritual by Australia’s Deeds Brewing. This adventurous 14.5% big, bold, thick viscous black Imperial Stout has been aged for 12 months in bourbon barrels. The flavours cut deep with layers of chocolate, vanilla, oak, coconut, rum raisin, and luscious dessert.

Tasting paddles will be the new buffet - there are 56 brews available from the container bars inspired by breakfast treats, savoury snacks, fruity goodness, delicious desserts and classic cocktails. Think peanut butter, coffee, earl grey tea or even chicken salt!

GABS Auckland takes place on Saturday 25th June at the Auckland Showgrounds and this year’s line-up of exhibitors is out of this world providing attendees the unique opportunity to chat with the team behind their favourite beers. The list is full of local brewing royalty, including names like Behemoth, ChinChiller, Deep Creek, Emerson’s, Garage Project and Urbanaut to name a few.

Between the container bars and exhibitor stands, consumers will get to taste beers from over 40 New Zealand breweries and over 30 Australian breweries!

While craft beer is the star of the show, GABS is just as well known for putting on a spectacular event, complete with circus and sideshow performers, panel discussions with industry leaders, food pairing, beer hall games, silent disco and the incredibly popular roaming bands. Some of the best local food trucks and vendors will also be serving up tasty treats at each event.

For tickets and further information, head to www.gabsfestival.com