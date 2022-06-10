Coats, hats and fur wraps - Art Deco Trust

Friday, 10 June, 2022 - 10:29

Get out your coats, hats and fur wraps and get out and about at the sophisticated and stylish Winter Deco. Art Deco Trust’s boutique festival is taking centre stage from 15-17 July 2022 and showcases the best of Hawke’s Bay Art Deco.

This year’s programme features a fabulous Silver Slipper Ball, Deco Dining at Mission Estate, world-class song and dance performances, a new Radio Play and spectacular vintage cars.

Art Deco Trust, Heritage Manager / GM, Jeremy Smith says "this years’ programme is a great mix of heritage focused events and vintage themed events that everyone can enjoy".

"There are some exciting new additions to the winter event lineup" says Smith, with highlights being the Silver Slipper Ball, which is a night of live music from the Hawke’s Bay Jazz Club Big Band, an all singing and dancing stage performance of A Fine Romance, The Magic of Fred Astaire, starring New Zealand dancing sweethearts Hilary Moulder and Jeremy Hinman, group dance lessons, and fine dining with music from Ehran Jade jazz trio playing the very best of the 20s, 30s, and 40s at Mission Estate, and many more.

Winter Deco offers a varied programme of events across 3 days, with dinners, lunch, heritage walks, vintage car tours, fashion shows and exhibitions, with cocktails and bubbles to celebrate!

This is a chance for locals and visitors to get a more intimate Art Deco Festival experience. Winter Deco offers audiences a chance to enjoy the variety of events offered in summer replacing the hustle and bustle with cosy and sophisticated settings.

Smith’s top tip for Winter Deco "Come and discover the fun of Winter Deco. It’s all about getting dressed up and having an amazing time at spectacular events."

Winter Deco runs from 15-17 July 2022. To see the full program of events, visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz.

Tickets can be purchased by the public from 12noon on Monday, 13 June at www.artdecofestival.co.nz or from the Art Deco Centre, 7 Tennyson St, Napier.