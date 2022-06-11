Stuff reveals the sweetest spots to live in 2022

Saturday, 11 June, 2022 - 08:24

The team at Homed has crunched the latest data to reveal the 2022 Sweet Spots, with Berhampore in Wellington taking out the top spot.

"The Sweet Spots interactive tool combines 17 data points to help Kiwis identify the best places to live according to their unique preferences," says Homed Editor Joanne Butcher.

"We know people’s priorities and circumstances are different, but there are a number of data points that we think are universally important. That’s where we focus our attention when compiling the Sweet Spot winners," says Butcher.

Key data points include sunshine; high levels of walking, cycling or public transport use; high employment; low or improving levels of crime; high levels of volunteering; access to essential services and proximity and choice of schools; plus reasonable rent - recognising that homeownership is increasingly out of reach for many.

To ensure Sweet Spots are financially accessible and diverse, high-scoring neighbourhoods are reviewed for diversity and affordable house prices. Stuff’s local reporters then apply their knowledge to the shortlist.

"Data can’t capture the overall vibe of an area, and somewhere might tick all the right boxes in our dataset but still be missing that intangible X-factor, while another area with a slightly lower score might have a truly special feature that our data analysis missed," says Senior Data Journalist Kate Newton.

The winning spots across the country are:

Grand winner Berhampore, Wellington

Auckland winner Laingholm

Upper North winner Whakatane

Lower North winner Brooklands, New Plymouth

Christchurch winner Somerfield

Upper South winner Nelson South

Lower South winner North East Valley

"Berhampore in Wellington ticked all the boxes with its deep sense of community, access to the city, great public transport options, open spaces, and a diverse and vibrant population," says Butcher.

"There are still some affordable options if you’re in the market to buy, and the average rent is $590 a week. But the X-factor really is in the people and the vibe, and having talked to the locals, we’re confident this suburb has it in spades."

Find out more about the 2022 Sweet Spot winners and what makes them special here.

Sweet Spots is sponsored by Remax. Thanks to data partners Homes.co.nz and Dot loves Data.