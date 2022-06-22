Unlimited possibilities in Retirement - Probus South Pacific

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022 - 16:59

Throughout the month of October, Probus members across New Zealand will be celebrating the positive social connections they make through Probus.

Representative Member for New Zealand, Tony Blaber shares what Probus means to him and his fellow members. "For many older people, the past two and a half years have been challenging for them to stay connected with family and friends."

"For thousands of New Zealanders, Probus has played an important part of our member’s lives. Throughout the pandemic it continued to provide opportunities to connect socially, be informed, and encouraged to stay mentally and physically active, but more importantly, helping us make new friends’’ he says.

Probus has a proud history of over four decades in New Zealand which is home to over 11,000 Probus members across more than 130 Probus Clubs that have enriched and enhanced the lives of retirees through the social connections they have made in Probus.

On the first of October each year we begin our Probus Day celebrations, recognising the United Nations Day of the Older Persons. These celebrations will continue through the month of October with Probus Clubs all over New Zealand planning their Probus Day events.

Probus Day and Month celebrations will include morning teas, picnics, lunches, lighting of landmarks, themed meetings and so much more.

Tony encourages people who are retired or semi-retired to make contact with their local Probus Club to attend a Club meeting and experience first-hand the fun and friendship that Probus has to offer.

Probus Club membership is open to all retirees who would like to meet like-minded people, experience new skills or hobbies, participate in a variety of activities and enjoy listening to interesting guest speakers.

As our Probus Day theme suggests, Probus truly does provide our members with unlimited possibilities in retirement.

To find your nearest Probus Club, simply visit our Club locator at www.probussouthpacific.org or call 0800 1477 6287