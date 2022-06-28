Marshmallows free for school holidays at Staglands Wildlife Reserve

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022 - 13:17

Staglands yummy winter marshmallows are back and for a limited period only, during the July School Holidays, they’ll be giving them away FREE to all visitors!! So why not wrap up warm and head up there to toast your own on the cosy Barn campfire?

Weather permitting the always popular, off-road tractor-trailer rides will also be on offer for all those trailblazers out there and if the weather does take a turn, you can always retreat to the heated, undercover barn, with free BBQ facilities.

Whilst there make sure you say hello to Staglands latest additions - a pair of cute Dorset horn ‘ram lambs’ complete with their little horn buds and an adorable white Galloway calf.

For those keen to have a go at animal feeding, join the Ranger on the lunchtime feed tour which runs every day at 12:45pm. …and remember that wise winter adage, when hitting the great outdoors ‘there is no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes’

Admission is $12 for children aged 4-16, adults $26, 3 years and under are free.

For further information:

email: wildlife@staglands.co.nz

phone: 04 5267529