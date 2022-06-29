Shortlist revealed in 'record-breaking' year for Parkin Drawing Prize

Wednesday, 29 June, 2022 - 09:01

Artist’s hair, a bird’s nest, harakeke, a wedding dress, recycled wire, marble, and hand stitching are just some of the interesting materials used to create works shortlisted in the 2022 Parkin Drawing Prize. The competition attracted an impressive 589 entries, making it the highest number of entries since 2014 - a year after the prize launched. Of those entries, a short-list- of 76 works have been selected for the national drawing competition. Attracting a major prize of $25,000, ten highly commended prizes of $500.00 will also be awarded.

2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the award which was founded and generously donated by arts patron Chris Parkin since 2013.

"It’s quite humbling to see such a strong number of entries for our 10th anniversary. It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through." said Chris Parkin.

An advisory panel, consisting of leading painter John Walsh of Aitanga a Hauiti/ New Zealand Irish descent, contemporary ceramics artist Virginia Leonard, and New Zealand artist Matt Gauldie, spent hours assessing hundreds of entries before coming up with the short-list.

The works will be showcased at the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts (2 August - 11 September) and the winning submission will be selected and announced at the gala announcement of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition on Monday 1 August 2022. For the first time the previous Parkin Drawing Prize winners works will be showcased in an exhibition next to the 2022 finalists, to mark the 10th anniversary of the award. Previous winners include Mark Braunias (2021) In Search of the Saccharine Underground; Poppy Lekner (2020). Forward Slash; Michael Dell (2019). Every valley; Jacqui Colley (2018). Long Echo; Kirsty Lillico (2017). State Block; Hannah Beehre (2016). The Catastrophe; Gabrielle Amodeo (2015). The Floor We Walk On; Douglas Stichbury (2014). Observer; and Monique Jansen (2013). AO Folded Moire Drawing.

The Parkin Drawing Prize has not been without controversy over the years. There has been much debate over what constitutes drawing, accusations of plagiarism and even suggestions of judicial capture!

"I hope this year’s themes aren’t too dominated by covid and the environment. I hope to see more ‘joie de vivre’, more fun. I encourage the public to get out and enjoy the exhibition during August and put their money where their mouth is by supporting local and buying the art!" said Chris Parkin, founder of the Parkin Drawing Prize.

Works in the award exhibition range in size from the small (46mm x 46mm) to the very large (3000m x 3000m). Entries have been received throughout New Zealand from Kaikohe to as far south as Dunedin and overseas including Australia and Hong Kong. All the artworks in the 2022 Parkin Drawing Prize shortlist will be for sale giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase some wonderful pieces which are unlikely to be seen again, given many of the finalists are not represented in any gallery.