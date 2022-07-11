Badjelly the Witch Show 2022, is a hit! / Updates

Monday, 11 July, 2022 - 16:01

Join us in the theatre these school holidays for Badjelly the Witch. This show for the whole whÄnau is now on stage and receiving rave reviews from audiences young and... not so young alike.

Here is what some of our audiences are saying about

Badjelly the Witch...

"Our children engaged fully with the actors during the performance and interacted at all the right times. To hear their infectious giggles and belly laughs was so lovely - in fact, as I reflect on it, I am close to tears remembering their joy, enthusiasm and excitement. To see them just being children was so heartwarming" -

Theresa McCreight, Manurewa Central School

‘The show was a lot of fun, wonderful characters with fabulous costumes, impressive diversity and gender bending haha" - Tilda Bostwick

‘I took two of my grandchildren to Badjelly today and it was as wonderful as always. I just loved the humour, acting, music etc etc. And my two 5-year-olds loved it too." - Bridget Winstone

On stage at The PumpHouse Theatre until 23rd July

On stage at MÄngere Arts Centre from 26th to 30th July

Accessibility for all is key! Come be blown away by live theatre with our Accessible performances. Performance details and booking available online.

A kiwi favourite, oozing with comedy

Kiwi kids have grown up with the story of Tim and Rose’s madcap adventure through the great black forest and into Badjelly’s castle, and this July children of Auckland can experience the electric, cult classic stage show Badjelly The Witch live! From the loony world of Spike Milligan’s original tale, Tim Bray, QSM has created a Monty Pythonesque comedy that sets off in search of a beloved lost cow. A quest full of twists and turns, with memorable characters and sausage turning spells. This bustling stage show will delight children and parents alike in a one-hour stage extravaganza.

Trailer by Luke Thornborough / Music by Marshall Smiith @Marshmellow

Photos by David Rowland /One-Image.com

When you’re booking please consider a donation to Gift a Seat™ so we can offer free tickets to children from low decile schools, Ko Taku Reo Deaf Education, BLENNZ (Blind and Low Vision Education Network of NZ) and Make-A-Wish (NZ).

This winter, even more kiwi kids will get the chance to experience the magic of theatre, as the return to live theatre means that the company is able to fulfil the many Gift a Seat™ tickets that they’ve been unable to give while lockdowns kept us at home.