'BurgerFuel launches wild Wapiti venison burger built with purpose'

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 01:00

BurgerFuel, in partnership with Citizen Collective, WITHWILD and the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, has developed special burger, Wild Heart, to challenge perceptions around food waste and aid in conserving the Fiordland National Park.

BurgerFuel New Zealand is chipping away at its mission to minimise its environmental impact through ongoing projects such as sustainable packaging and plans for in-store circular waste disposal. Reducing food waste through rescuing and repurposing local food ingredients is also a key focus for the brand and long-term menu development. From 13th July, BurgerFuel will be giving customers a taster, presenting Wild Heart, a limited-edition special burger, built with purpose.

Designed in collaboration with conservationist crusaders, WITHWILD and the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation, and the Citizen Collective, an organisation hell-bent on reducing food waste in NZ, the Wild Heart burger challenges the way we look at food consumption.

Wild Heart is 100% locally sourced and consciously crafted with a WITHWILD Fiordland Wapiti venison patty sprinkled with The Four Saucemen BBQ black rub and layered with melted truffle mascarpone. Fresh shredded wonky carrots from Pukekohe are mixed with crisp mesclun salad, grated beetroot with chia seeds and drizzled with Citizen’s rich, Rescued Central Otago Cherry Sauce and BurgerFuel Aioli, all coming together on an artisan bun. Wild Heart is perfectly paired with a refreshing Rescued Cherry Cola, a Citizen and BurgerFuel collaboration.

The Wapiti venison patty comes from the heart of the Fiordland National Park. Every year, WITHWILD, the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation deer management programme and a group of passionate volunteers cull wild introduced Wapiti deer to help protect precious native flora and fauna.

Parts of the deer were once underutilised, but are now acknowledged as a valuable food resource, with cuts distributed between local butchers and restaurants. A dollar from each Wild Heart burger sold will also be donated to help the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation continue its work in the National Park.

Fruit and vegetables are one of New Zealand’s most wasted food products, second to bread. With export quality fruit and veges being discarded due to high quality control standards and aesthetics, Citizen Collective are on a mission to stop that needless food waste, upcycling those products into delicious food and drink.

Thanks to Citizen, the Central Otago cherries in their Rescued Cherry Sauce and wonky carrots from Pukekohe have found a new home in Wild Heart, so not only does this burger taste good, it will make you feel good too.

BurgerFuel intends to sell out of this special burger, meaning its customers will collectively rescue 4.3 tonnes of WITHWILD Fiordland Wapiti, 102,000kgs of Citizen Central Otago Cherries, 300kgs of broken Pukekohe carrots and every can of Rescued Cherry Cola will save 29 perfectly good cherries from going to waste.

Reducing food waste is one way we can play our part in climate change and every little action makes a difference. Wild Heart is available at 59 stores nationwide, for a limited time only.

To learn more about Wild Heart and how funds raised with every burger sold will impact the Fiordland National Park, head to Burgerfuel.com/wildheart