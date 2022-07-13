Pukekohe Amateur Swimming Club awarded grant from NZCT

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 - 11:02

Pukekohe Amateur Swimming Club is pleased to announce a grant of $3,808 from NZCT for new pool equipment.

Club President, Tracy Adams, and Patron and Committee member Dave Beattie say, "The grant will assist us to purchase six state of the art start blocks incorporating the latest anti-skid technology as well as built in track start ledges and three start block covers. Our current start blocks are basic and do not meet all the specifications required by our swimmers, especially our high-performance swimmers."

"The six new start blocks will allow our swimmers to practise and compete with the latest start block technology, namely a FINA compliant anti-slip start block platform, especially important for our taller swimmers and the use of track start ledges which are a recent innovation to swimmers' start technique."

"PSC has a strong focus on encouraging young people and our club develops programmes which enable every swimmer to reach their own personal goals, be it fitness, learning to dive or reaching national or international level competition."

"We are extremely proud of our able-bodied, paralympic, and special olympics athletes. We have high-performance swimmers who have represented our Club at many NZ and Australian National Swimming Championships. We have also won titles at National Open Water events."

"We are very much a family orientated club that works hard to get the results we deserve. We have an amazingly dedicated committee that strives to ensure a safe, fun, and motivating environment, enabling each swimmer to achieve the personal goals they work so hard to achieve."

"Developing a life-long love of the sport is a strong focus, with good technique emphasised from an early age, helping to develop national swimmers of an exceptional standard. Here at PSC, swimming fosters social skills necessary for life. Organisation, communication, goal setting, planning, time management and interaction with others are so important and we believe the young people who persevere with this sport become well-rounded and successful individuals in later life."

"PSC's motto is 'Striving for Excellence.' This statement encompasses all aspects of the club, from swimmers, coaches, and technical officials to committee and volunteers."

"We encourage as many individuals as possible, regardless of their age or level of swimming competence, to take part. We strive to provide a safe, structured environment, in which swimmers can enjoy developing those skills and essentials for competitive and social swimming. We support and improve the performance of keen, talented individuals in all levels of pool and open water swimming."

"Our goal is to give our swimmers the ability to deal with both success and failure in life and sport. We teach our swimmers that dreams and goals can come true, if they work hard for something they love doing. We also train, develop and mentor technical officials so they can officiate at any level in the sport"

"We have a swimmer who has posted two qualifying times for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, two swimmers who have posted qualifying times for FINA World Championship Meets, a swimmer who represented NZ at the Mare Nostrum series of events in Europe plus, three swimmers who represented PSC at the same series of events and we expect more qualifying times and selections to come. We also have a paralympian who won Gold at the 2020 Paralympic Games."

"Efficient and effective starts to a race are vital for competitive swimmers. Providing quality equipment and engaging enthusiastic, highly qualified and motivated coaches supports PSC as the preferred club within its community and region. Our local swimming community, including schools, Masters, Paralympics, and Special Olympics swimmers, will also benefit from our purchase."

"The club is witnessing an increase in registrations overall, especially with our high performance squad. We expect the purchase of new start blocks to further increase the club's reputation as 'the best little club in NZ.' We have been proactive in providing our swimmers and coaches with the best equipment and technology available so everyone has an opportunity to reach their goals and full potential.

"Our current start blocks are basic and inadequate for our high performance swimmers. This generous grant will enable them to experience the latest technology in start blocks (i.e. FINA-approved, non-slip start surfaces along with track start ledges). Races are often won or lost at the start, so these new blocks will give all our swimmers the opportunity to perfect and perform their best starts."

PSC is a local swimming club, formed in 1944, that currently has over one hundred competitive swimmers and twenty-eight non-competitive swimmers, ranging in ages from 7-25.