Popularity for suitcases soar this winter - PriceSpy

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 09:02

New popularity data released from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, suggests many Kiwis may have packed up their [new] suitcases and headed away for warmer climates this winter.

According to PriceSpy’s historical click data:

Consumer purchase interest for suitcases has increased phenomenally this season, jumping 578 per cent year-on-year-; Popularity for sunglasses also grew, up 47 per cent year-on-year-; As did the number of people looking to purchase a new pair of jandals, also up 43 per cent year-on-year

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "With international borders open again, Kiwis appear to be wasting no time in escaping the cooler winter months.

"After over two years of not being able to travel freely, our historical click data shows popularity for suitcases is currently soaring - up 578 per cent year-on-year.

"And despite it being winter in New Zealand, popularity for other off-season products such as sunglasses and jandals, is also rising, indicating many people may be heading away to enjoy blue skies, sunshine and warmth."

Liisa concludes: "After the last couple of years, it’s great to see people are once again looking to travel - to reconnect themselves with friends and family overseas and rediscover the world again.

"For anyone looking to head away and escape what’s left of the New Zealand winter, before investing in any new travel-related goods, we always recommend people carry out important price research before they buy.

"This is because price points of products change on a daily basis. Conducting pricing research before purchasing can help shoppers save a considerable amount of money - money that can otherwise be put towards the holiday."