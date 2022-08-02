Designer garden extravaganza back after a three-year Covid hiatus

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 12:56

Green thumbs and garden design aficionados will be delighted to hear that Auckland’s premier designer garden extravaganza is back after a three-year covid hiatus!

The two-day design event, organised jointly by the Garden Design Society of New Zealand and Rotary Newmarket, showcases the very best of New Zealand garden design talent whilst supporting some incredible charities including Lifeline Aotearoa, Garden to Table, OKE and KidsCan.

The Auckland Garden DesignFest will be held on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November 2022.

The event allows attendees to rub shoulders with some of New Zealand’s garden design elite and visit up to 18 unique, professionally designed gardens. It’s also an opportunity for visitors to ask questions, take advice and let their gardening imagination and inspiration run wild with ideas for enhancing their own personal gardens and outdoor spaces.

Deb Hardy, Auckland Garden DesignFest, Chairperson, says; "We are so incredibly excited to be back for 2022 after sadly having to cancel our event last year due to covid. We have so many spectacular gardens on display this year and our designers can’t wait to welcome you all in November. It’s going to be a wonderful weekend!"

Tickets for the Auckland Garden DesignFest are available now from iTICKET or your favourite Kings Plant Barn store in Auckland.

Visitors can choose from $65 all garden tickets, $25 for a three garden pass or take advantage of the Earlybird discount for all garden tickets at $55 for tickets purchased up until 31 October 2022.

For more information and updates on the 2022 Auckland Garden DesignFest, visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz or follow Auckland Garden DesignFest on Facebook and Instagram.