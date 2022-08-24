Library calls for help with community project celebrating world languages

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 21:34

The Frankton Library team is seeking help with a very special community project.

It is establishing a world languages book collection and setting up six Lilliput Libraries where anyone can swap, borrow or donate books in languages other than English.

The project stems from work the library has been doing over the past few years to help the Japanese Family Society of Queenstown make its large collection of books more accessible to the community.

Frankton Library team leader Jess Payne said the project aimed to enable more migrant communities to read books in their heritage languages. Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group is providing funding for books in a variety of languages and Ms Payne is keen to talk to representatives of any migrant community groups that would like to be involved in designing the collection.

She is also calling for expressions of interest from anyone with creative flair who would like to design a mural representing the diverse heritage languages and cultures in our community and help decorate the Lilliput Libraries. These are purpose-built book cabinets that will be placed outside the Frankton Library so they can be accessed at any time.

"Queenstown has a wonderfully diverse community, with people from all corners of the world who call this home. We want to celebrate that and bring people together to create a space to share, learn and celebrate their heritage together," Ms Payne said. "We are especially keen to hear from artists from different migrant communities who are inspired to represent their culture and heritage through the design process."

With support from Catalyst Trust, members of the Arrowtown MenzShed are designing and constructing the Lilliput Libraries, using materials donated by Mitre 10. A community working bee and barbecue is planned for Saturday 5 November, and an official launch will be held early in 2023.

"We think this is an important community project," Ms Payne said. "We want to create a sense of belonging and connection through a celebration of language and culture."