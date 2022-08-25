Thursday, 25 August, 2022 - 10:06

Love to play? Have your say!

Have your say on four Hamilton playground upgrades

Four playgrounds are due for a refresh thanks to Council’s playground renewals programme. We’re looking for feedback from locals on these four neighbourhood playgrounds across Hamilton:

Chartwell Park (Chartwell) Raymond Park (Fairview Downs) Nawton Domain (Nawton) Tawa Park (Melville)

Council is committed to providing a high-quality network of playgrounds across the city that provide play experiences for the whole family. We want to create playgrounds that reflect the local community who use these parks and want to make sure their voice is factored into the design within our renewal guidelines.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting stressed the importance of this renewals programme and the value in having the local community get involved.

"This is your chance to have your say on that cool playground you've always wanted in your neighbourhood. It’s very important for Hamiltonians to get out and engage with our team to make sure you can get the playground you want," said Cr Bunting.

"Council’s renewals programme provides valued, accessible and safe playgrounds for all members of the community. While funds are limited, these conversations can make a huge difference to the kind of play space that will bring your community together for generations to come."

It’s important to note that the refresh will be in line with the footprint and style of the existing playground site.

We're holding three information sessions for the community to give their feedback.

Chartwell Park Playground and Raymond Park Playground Chartwell Library Friday 2 September 2022 3pm - 4.30pm Nawton Domain Playground Western Community Centre Wednesday 7 September 2022 5pm - 6pm Tawa Park Playground Dinsdale Library Friday 9 September 2022 3pm - 4.30pm

The survey is now live and will be open until Thursday 15 September 2022. You can give your feedback at our Have Your Say website or in person at the Council Building on Anglesea Street or at any Hamilton City Library.

