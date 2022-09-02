New zones to complete MAZ skatepark

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 11:01

The Mangawhai Activity Zone (MAZ) Trust will soon start work on a new Flow Bowl and Street Skateboarding Plaza, following a grant from Kaipara District Council.

In total, Council has allocated $400,000 to MAZ in two portions. The first portion of $200,000 was set aside in the Long Term Plan to match Lotteries funding already obtained by MAZ. A further $200,000 grant will come from reserve contributions, collected from the Mangawhai catchment area.

Skateboarding has been growing in popularity, particularly since becoming an Olympic sport, and the Mangawhai facilities are well used. The Olympics have two skateboarding categories - street and park - which require different facilities.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the improved skate park facilities will put MAZ on the map as one of the best skate environments in the country. "Mangawhai has long been famous for its surf beach and will soon be famous for its skateboarding as well. The MAZ Trust has continued to raise funds and put in the hard yards to create a truly world-class facility that Council is proud to support."

MAZ Trust Chairperson Colin Gallagher says the additions to the skate park will open new recreation opportunities for both Mangawhai residents and visitors to Mangawhai. "We expect that providing a more comprehensive skate facility will have positive flow on effects for local shops and businesses, as well as being of a standard for training for the Paris Olympics in 2024."

Work will start on the Flow Bowl in September then move onto the Street Skateboarding Plaza. The funding covers 100% of the Flow Bowl and 50% of the plaza which will be developed in stages and designed so completed sections are usable while further funding is sought to complete the full plaza area. The MAZ Trust aim to complete the Skate Park within the next year.