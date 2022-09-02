Hooker Valley Track reopened

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 11:04

The Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park reopened on September 1 after a geotechnical assessment found the second swing bridge was stable.

The track had closed on August 24 after heavy rain eroded the Hooker River banks at the bridge, through a combination of high river levels and water seeping out of the top of the bank.

Department of Conservation (DOC) engineers were concerned the erosion could have affected the structural integrity of the bridge, so it was closed until a geotechnical assessment was done.

DOC Aoraki/Mount Cook Operations Manager Sally Jones says the geotechnical assessment cleared the bridge to open with increased monitoring.

"Visitors can expect that there will be times when the track’s closed, but we’re pleased to be able to say it’s open in good weather.

"The Hooker Valley Track offers visitors the chance to enjoy a pristine alpine landscape. It’s the most popular track in the National Park with fantastic views of Aoraki/Mount Cook, so we’re really pleased to have it cleared to reopen."

The bridge was initially damaged during a significant storm in March 2019. DOC has had a monitoring system in place since then, including physical checks and using a remote camera. During high winds or heavy rain, the track has been closing at the first swing bridge, where a gate is in place.

DOC has lowered the threshold for closing the track when heavy rain is forecast. We will also be increasing our monitoring of the banks.

Sally Jones says the Hooker Valley Track webpage will be updated when any closures are in place and suggests people planning to use the track should check there before heading out. The Aoraki Visitor Centre will also have up-to-date information.

When the Hooker Valley Track is closed, there is no alternative track into the valley, and it is not considered safe to cross the river. The first kilometre of track to the gate will remain open.