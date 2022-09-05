Salvation Army points to 'hidden addiction' of gambling

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 09:52

The Salvation Army Oasis is describing harmful gambling as ‘the hidden addiction’ in its Gambling Harm Awareness Week campaign that runs 5-11 September.

"People experiencing harm from gambling often feel ashamed and stigmatised, and try to hide their situation, making it even less visible to others," says Lisa Campbell, national operations manager, Oasis.

"We want to emphasise that gambling harm is a recognised health issue in Aotearoa New Zealand and that the addictive nature of gambling means that it is challenging to control and/or stop gambling on your own.

"Help is available from The Salvation Army Oasis and other specialist gambling harm services across the country," says Ms Campbell, "where the impacts from harmful gambling can be successfully addressed with counselling support, education and other tools like self-exclusion."

The Salvation Army Oasis is marking the week with a range of activities, including a poster campaign and an online quiz about gambling harm.

The posters - which emphasise that people are not alone, and that help is available - are posted in public places, such as bus shelters, in centres around the country where Oasis has offices and online.

The online quiz aims to provide knowledge and awareness about gambling harm in an interactive and engaging way. Participants who complete the quiz correctly will be eligible to receive a $50 voucher from one of our partners.

The quiz will be live until 11 September and can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OasisGHAWquiz

Gambling Harm Awareness Week is a national campaign to increase public awareness of gambling harm. During the week, gambling harm services, health and welfare organisations, the gambling industry and communities come together to host events across Aotearoa New Zealand, in person and online, to promote strategies to help people to move away from gambling harm.

More details about Gambling Harm Awareness Week is available on The Salvation Army Oasis website: https://oasis.salvationarmy.org.nz/gambling-harm-awareness-week