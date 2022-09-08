Three workouts a week 'cuts risk of breast cancer' - new study

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 06:02

Exercising three times a week significantly cuts the risk of developing breast cancer, research shows.

Experts looked at data from 131,000 women and found "strong evidence" that staying physically active reduced the chance of developing the disease.

ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says the study outcomes is yet another piece of evidence that exercise is the wonder drug.

"Breast cancer is New Zealand’s third most common cancer and accounts for more than 600 deaths every year, according to the Ministry of Health.

"Exercise is also proven to improve quality of life for cancer survivors who continue during physical activity during treatment.

"In New Zealand we are fortunate to have a quality exercise registration body so that medical professionals can safely refer patients to appropriately qualified individuals, as well as being able to work under medical guidance.

"Physical inactivity is costing Aotearoa $2.3 billion annually in lost productivity, $500 million of which is paid for by the health system, according to Deloittes."

High-intensity exercise such as running intervals appeared to be more protective than light exercise, according to the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Women who did vigorous exercise such as having a workout at least three days a week had a 38 per cent lower risk of getting breast cancer. There was a similar reduction for women who were generally fit and active throughout their lifetime.

The findings were generally consistent across all types and stages of the disease prompting the researchers to recommend a stronger focus on exercise as a way of warding off breast cancer.

Observational studies show that physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour are linked to higher breast cancer risk, but proving they cause breast cancer is another matter.

The researchers drew on previously published studies that had used the vast repository of UK Biobank data on potential genetic explanations for overall predisposition to physical activity, vigorous physical activity, or sitting time.