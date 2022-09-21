International stamp and coin auction attracts an increase in royal interest

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 10:36

This weekend’s Mowbray’s International stamp and coin auction events have seen a surge in enquiries about Royal-themed items, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second.

Auctioneer John Mowbray says there is no doubt that the passing of the Queen has brought enquiries from stamp and coin collectors keen to include Royal-themed items among their collections. "But there’s also been queries from everyday people, who, with the media coverage of the Royal funeral, have remembered that they could have items of interest and are wondering about rarity and values," he says.

Saturday’s stamp auction will be held at Wellington’s West Plaza Hotel and online which makes it a truly international event - John Mowbray says that a very good example of the World’s first postage stamp dating back to 1840 with a conservative pre-auction estimate of $12.000 is an item likely to attract attention from all over the globe. A 1954 original set of Queen Elizabeth the Second ten shilling stamps is also likely to attract worldwide interest with its pre-auction estimate of $1050.

David Galt, Director of Coins, Banknotes and Medals for Mowbray’s International Coin Sale on Friday has noticed increased enquiry recently about coins featuring the late Queen Elizabeth. He says 1953 Crowns, large coins with the Queen’s very first portrait, though not of high value have nonetheless soared in price. "It really has brought interest in coins out of the woodwork as people are wanting to include coins in their collection which feature Queen Elizabeth during her record 70-year reign," David Galt says.

Estimates for the two days’ auction activity are around $1.2M.

Following successful sales of various valuable items of sporting interest, Mowbrays are currently accepting entries for their very first Sports Memorabilia Online Auction on Tuesday 29 November.

"We have seen a real need in this space" says John Mowbray. "Already, we have quite a diversity of sporting items entered for our inaugural auction: international rugby items and top shooting trophies as well as memorabilia from both Olympic and Commonwealth Games."