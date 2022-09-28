'Fearless' photographers in new community exhibition

Wednesday, 28 September, 2022 - 09:19

"Capture the Moment" is an exhibition of finalists from a new photography competition for New Zealanders who have an intellectual disability or an intellectual disability and autism.

"Capture the Moment" grew out of the success of the IHC Art Awards, now in its 19th year, as an opportunity for New Zealanders to create in a different medium. The theme was "in your community" and photographers from all over the country entered vastly diverse images of what community means to them.

One of the judges, photographer Bridgit Anderson, said the range and high calibre of entries to "Capture the Moment" made a difficult task of whittling it down to 30 finalists with co-judges photographer Mark Coote and co-founder of New Zealand fashion house WORLD and IHC Patron Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet.

"It was good to have three judges, because it was hard," Bridgit says. "We all chose separately and then we got together and compared. With certain images, we were unanimous."

Given the theme of community, the judges were looking for a good feel for story and a connection with the photographer’s subject.

"There’s a fearlessness in these works," says Bridgit. "The photographers seem unafraid to share a sense of connection and intimacy."

The winning entry was ‘Dunedin Railway Station’ by Callum Flett, which is taken from the platform and captures another photographer taking a photo.

"There’s an awful lot in that image," says Bridgit. "It’s really sophisticated composition and there’s a lovely sense of distance. A big, impersonal space contrasting with the intimacy between two people."

Second place went to Heni Tawa for ‘Out for a Walk in the Community and Saw a Beautiful Tree’. Third place went to Emma Flintoff for ‘Tui in the Sun’. The Youth Award went to Lachlan Pearson for ‘Farm at Te Horo’

The 30 finalists will be exhibited at FOTO FEST in Hastings City. The photographs will be for sale with 100% of the sale proceeds going to the photographer.

FOTO FEST is a city-wide visual art and cultural event to take place within local galleries, community spaces, inside and out, local businesses and retailers from 30 September to 7 October 2022.

FOTO FEST is managed by FOTO IWI, a creative charitable trust.